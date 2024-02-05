Three people have been arrested in Mumbai for staging protest outside Ghatkopar Police station against the arrest of Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari, Mumbai police said on Monday, February 5. Preacher Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested by Gujarat police on Sunday after his controversial speech went viral on social media. Azhari had allegedly given a hate speech at an event in Junagadh. Following his arrest, hundreds of his supporters had gathered outside the police station demanding his immediate release. Mufti Salman Azhari Detained: Gujarat Cops Detain Islamic Preacher in Mumbai in Hate Speech Case (Watch Video).

Three People Arrested For Protesting Outside Police Station:

#UPDATE | Ghatkopar Police have arrested three people in this case so far: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)