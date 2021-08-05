A huge amount of oil spillage was found in Mumbai's Juhu beach, with vast swathes of oil and tar balls seen all over the sand.

The cleaning process started by the Mumbai civic body.

#BREAKING | OIL SPILL AT JUHU BEACH An #OilSpill was noticed first yesterday but became more prominent after today morning's High Tide The cleaning process by the Mumbai civic body is still on@Santia_Gora with the details! pic.twitter.com/1yVfdWEcBL — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) August 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)