A massive fire was reported at a warehouse of the Chitrakoot ground near the star Bazar on link road in Andheri West on Friday. The 1000 sq ft shop caught fire at around 4:30 pm. Reportedly, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, no loss of life is reported yet.

Mumbai | Level 2 fire reported in Andheri West area, near star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm. Several fire tenders at spot. No loss of life yet reported. pic.twitter.com/h89ho2ww5M — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Vehicular movement has been diverted from Vira Desai road via Dattaji Salvi road to IOC, Chitrakoot to IOC (direct) due to fire. Fortyard to Chitrakoot north and south bound road is closed.#MTPTrafficUpdates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) July 29, 2022

