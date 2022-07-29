A massive fire was reported at a warehouse of the Chitrakoot ground near the star Bazar on link road in Andheri West on Friday. The  1000 sq ft shop caught fire at around 4:30 pm. Reportedly, 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, no loss of life is reported yet.

