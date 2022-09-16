s heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, the Western Railway and Central Railway took to social media to update citizens about the status of Mumbai's local trains. In a tweet, the Western Railway said that trains are running normally from Churchgate to Dahanu road on the Mumbai suburban line and from Mahim to Goregaon on the harbour line. Besides the WR, the Central Railway also said that trains ate running normally on all four lines including Main line, Harbour line and Transharbour line.

CR monsoon update at 07.00 hrs on 16.9.2022. pic.twitter.com/grk0OV3zar — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 16, 2022

