Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday evening. While some enjoyed the relief that the pre-monsoon showers brought amid the severe heatwave, several netizens slammed the BMC for the shoddy monsoon work. After just two days of pre-monsoon showers, the city reported traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.
Here's how netizens reacted
Citizens should do everything on their own
Citizen should pay the tax,give the votes and do everything by there own@mybmc @mybmcWardPN this is me making canals for block waters hope u also enjoy this waterpark@AslamShaikh_MLA @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra #MumbaiRains #mybmc pic.twitter.com/cWhdmWH6zk
— Shaikh Moinuddin (@Moin_Madness) June 11, 2022
Areas overflowed with just one rainfall
#BMC #mcgm #amboli #andheri #bhardawadi #municipality Bhardawadi Amboli Garden is overflowed with just one rainfall. Actually there is no drainage system at all. Please take urgent action #MumbaiRains #mumbairain #Shivsena #DevendraFadanvis
— Rajesh Poddar (@RajeshPoddar6) June 11, 2022
Mumbai's first rains are special
#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zsuY8hr4lU
— Prit Mhala (@PritMhala) June 11, 2022
Rains with strong breeze and thunderstorm
#mumbairains showers with strong breeze at Goregaon west. @RamzPuj @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/ScZRNGdr2v
— ShetraPC (@Pravinshetra) June 11, 2022
Netizen states why children's should enjoy rains
Every child should experience the monsoon in the outdoors, I still feel a great mental upliftment when I do, I urge all parents to let their children go out and play in the #Monsoon2022 #Mentalhealth #Uplift #mood #happy #children #MumbaiRains #Mumbai #LifeChangingTips #Rainlove pic.twitter.com/ezrYkkvWAY
— Jiggs Barasara (@BarasaraJignesh) June 11, 2022
Every Mumbaikar's story
The minute i get down from a cab 🚖
It starts to rain
Rain soothed me last night
AND
Rain irritated me today
AND
Mumbai taxiwalas seem to have fun by not stopping #MumbaiRains
— Sakshiii 💥💫💥 (@dontgivegyaan) June 11, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)