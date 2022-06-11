Heavy rains coupled with lightning and thunderstorm lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday evening. While some enjoyed the relief that the pre-monsoon showers brought amid the severe heatwave, several netizens slammed the BMC for the shoddy monsoon work. After just two days of pre-monsoon showers, the city reported traffic jams and waterlogging in several areas.

Here's how netizens reacted

Citizens should do everything on their own

Citizen should pay the tax,give the votes and do everything by there own@mybmc @mybmcWardPN this is me making canals for block waters hope u also enjoy this waterpark@AslamShaikh_MLA @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra #MumbaiRains #mybmc pic.twitter.com/cWhdmWH6zk — Shaikh Moinuddin (@Moin_Madness) June 11, 2022

Areas overflowed with just one rainfall

Mumbai's first rains are special

Rains with strong breeze and thunderstorm

Netizen states why children's should enjoy rains

Every Mumbaikar's story

The minute i get down from a cab 🚖 It starts to rain Rain soothed me last night AND Rain irritated me today AND Mumbai taxiwalas seem to have fun by not stopping #MumbaiRains — Sakshiii 💥💫💥 (@dontgivegyaan) June 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)