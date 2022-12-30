Mumbai Police on Friday, December 30 received information about a suspicious bag near a ticket counter at Dadar railway station. Police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad investigated the bag found near the ticket counter of Dadar railway station, and nothing suspicious was found in the bag. Mumbai: BEST to Operate 50 Additional Buses on New Year’s Eve, Check Routes and Other Details.

Maharashtra | A suspicious bag has been found at the ticket counter of Dadar railway station. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad is reaching the spot to investigate: GRP Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

