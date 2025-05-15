The Allahabad High Court recently ruled that a Muslim man is entitled to marry multiple times provided he treats all wives equally, reaffirming polygamy’s conditional permission under the Quran for “valid reasons” but warning against its misuse. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deswal made the observation while hearing a petition by Furkan, accused of marrying a second woman without informing her of his first marriage and facing allegations of rape. The court held Furkan’s second marriage valid since both wives are Muslim, stating that polygamy is allowed up to four wives under Islamic law and should be governed by the Shariat Act, 1937. The judgement also emphasised the need for a Uniform Civil Code. The next hearing is scheduled for May 26. HC on Bigamy: Rajasthan High Court Says Not Bigamy if Married Man Lives With Another Woman As Long as They Do Not Marry.

Allahabad High Court on Bigamy

