A video of the idol of Nandi allegedly drinking milk at a temple in Uttar Pradesh is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows people reportedly feeding milk to the idol of Nandi Baba at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. Soon after the video went viral on social media, devotees claimed that the idol of Nandi Baba, which was placed in a Shiv Pariwar temple in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was drinking milk. As soon as the news spread, people thronged the temple in Aligarh in large numbers to feed milk to the idol of Nandi and witness the "miracle". Dog Bows Down Before Lord Ganesha Idol Outside Temple, Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart.

Idol of Nandi Baba Drinks Milk in Aligarh Temple

