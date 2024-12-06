Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday sent AAP’s Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in connection with a case lodged against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). On December 5, Naresh Balyan was sent to a day’s judicial custody in connection with the MCOCO Case. Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Sends AAP MLA to One-Day Judicial Custody in Extortion Case.

Naresh Balyan MCOCA Case

Delhi court sends AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to police custody till December 13 in MCOCA case pic.twitter.com/caoHWQz3uI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)