The authorities on Sunday morning, February 16, released the names of 18 people killed during the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. At least 18 people, mostly women and children, died, and dozens were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, February 15. Ministry of Railways has announced a compensation of INR 10 lakh for the deceased’s families, INR 2.5 lakh for victims with grievous injuries and INR 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: President Droupadi Murmu Expresses Condolences Following Tragic Stampede.

Authorities Release Names of 18 Deceased

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ में मरने वाले 18 लोगों की सूची– 1. आहा देवी, पत्नी रविन्दी नाथ, निवासी- बक्सर, बिहार, 79 वर्ष। 2. पिंकी देवी, पत्नी उपेन्द्र शर्मा,निवासी- संगम विहार, दिल्ली, 41 वर्ष। 3. शीला देवी, पत्नी उमेश गिरी,निवासी- सरिता विहार, दिल्ली, 50 वर्ष। 4. वयोम,… pic.twitter.com/oFa3KVwaR8 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 16, 2025

