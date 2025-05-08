Indian Army officials have firmly denied media reports claiming suicide attacks by terrorists in Pathankot or Rajouri, calling them completely false and misleading. Clarifying the situation, officials stated that no such incidents have occurred in either location. The Army urged the public and media to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unsubstantiated claims, especially during heightened security situations, to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation. Jammu and Kashmir: Government Suspends Internet Services Across Union Territory as Pakistani Drones Intercepted.

Army Denies Reports of Suicide Attacks in Pathankot and Rajouri

News reports with respect to suicide attacks by terrorists at Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false: Army officials pic.twitter.com/PpldlDUBJp — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

