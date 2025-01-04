In Noida, three individuals were caught on camera creating a reel while hanging from a Fortuner car adorned with a BJP flag. The footage, which quickly went viral, showed the passengers dangerously clinging to the door, violating traffic safety rules. Following the incident, Noida traffic police took swift action, issuing an e-challan for INR 33,000 for the traffic violation. The fine was imposed in accordance with traffic laws, highlighting the serious nature of such dangerous stunts. Noida: Man Performs Stunts While Sitting on Roof of His Car, Fined Rs 33,500 After Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Men Making Reels Sitting on SUV's Bonnet and Clinging on to Door

उत्तर प्रदेश : नोएडा में BJP झंडा लगी फॉरच्यूनर कार पर लटककर Reel बनवाई, पुलिस ने 33K का चालान काटकर रिटर्न गिफ्ट घर भेजा !! pic.twitter.com/r5r5bkd7k2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 4, 2025

Noida Traffic Police Issued E-Challan for INR 33,000

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 33000/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है। pic.twitter.com/sXq4MJBYjq — Noida Traffic Police (@Noidatraffic) January 3, 2025

