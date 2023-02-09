National Security Advisor (NSA) NSA Ajit Doval called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The two discussed wide-ranging topics on bilateral and regional issues. The embassy of India said that President Putin and Doval agreed to continue to work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Seeks Weaponry in Surprise Visits To UK and France.

India Russia To Implement Strategic Partnership

"NSA Ajit Doval called on President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," tweets Embassy of India in Russia (Pic: Embassy of India in Russia's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/xHwA74PXwg — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

