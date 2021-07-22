Pet Cat Stands Guard For 30 Minutes to Prevent Cobra From Entering House in Odisha's Bhubaneswar:

Odisha | A pet cat stood guard to prevent a cobra from entering a house in Bhubaneswar Cat has prevented Cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 min till the Snake Helpline reached the spot. Our cat is around 1.5 years old & live with us like a family member: Sampad K Parida pic.twitter.com/dWZXTMf9V5 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

