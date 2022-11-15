Fishermen in Balasore, Odisha on Tuesday Netted a rare carnivorous species fish called Marlin AKA Sailor Marlin weighing 550 kg. The fish was sold for a whopping price of Rs 1 Lakh. Assistant Fisheries Officer Parthasarathi Swain told ANI that "It is said that remains of this fish are used to make anti-depressant medicines." Rare Telia Bhola Fish Caught by Fisherman in Odisha, Sold For Whopping Rs 5 Lakh to Kolkata Company (Watch Video).

Rare 550 KG Sailor Marlin Fish Caught:

