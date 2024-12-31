A Kashmiri man has claimed to have lost 90 lakh rupees in online betting games, including Teen Patti, within six months. He revealed that he sold his land to fund his addiction. Despite the mounting losses, he believed he could recover the money. His story highlights the growing dangers of online gambling. Rajasthan Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide Over Losing Money in Online Betting Game in Rajsamand District.

Kashmiri man claims losing 90 lakh rupees in online betting games, says he even sold his land and lost this amount within six months. Ajaz Nabi reports pic.twitter.com/75iWmgpLET — The Kashmiriyat (@TheKashmiriyat) December 29, 2024

