The Kerala Police is no longer taking drug abuse in the Malayalam film industry lightly, following allegations of actor Shine Tom Chacko's poor behaviour and drug use on film sets. On April 27, directors Khalid Rahman (Alappuzha Gymkhana) and Ashraf Hamza (Sulaikha Manzil) were arrested - and later released on bail - for possessing a small quantity of hybrid ganja. Now, rapper Vedan has also been arrested on similar charges. Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza Arrested in Kochi for Hybrid Ganja Possession – All You Need To Know About Malayalam Directors Booked Under Narcotic Drugs Act.

According to media reports, Kerala Police arrested the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Hirandas Murali, from his apartment in Vyttila, Kochi, where they found six grams of ganja in his possession. He was reportedly in the apartment with eight friends after performing at a stage programme on Sunday night.

Vedan and his friends were taken to the Hill Palace police station, where they are currently being questioned about the source of the drugs. Following the interrogation, the rapper will also be booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Vedan Arrested

Kerala police continue their crackdown on drug use with the seizure of 7 grams of ganja from Malayalam rapper Vedan's flat in Tripunithura. Nine people were present during the raid. #OperationGanja #Vedan #Rapper #Kerala #AsianetNewsEnglish pic.twitter.com/wHPzsfLX5P — Asianet News English (@AsianetNewsEN) April 28, 2025

Old Video of Vedan Telling Fans Not to Use Drugs Goes Viral

Ironically, an old video of Vedan from a past stage performance has gone viral, in which he advises fans not to use synthetic drugs as they "mess with the brain." To be fair to him, ganja is not classified as a synthetic drug - though the possession, sale, and use of cannabis remain illegal in India.

Vedan, who was born in Thrissur, Kerala, became popular among the Malayalis when his 2020 music video "Voice of the Voiceless" went viral on YouTube. The song was appreciated for its anti-caste stance. His second music video, "Bhoomi Njan Vazhunidam". In movies, he wrote and sang tracks like "Narabali" in Nayattu and "Kuthantram" in Manjummel Boys (which incidentally stars Khalid Rahman). In 2021, the rapper was accused of sexual harassment by several women, for which he had apologised on social media.

It remains to be seen which other Malayalam celebrities are currently on the Kerala Police's radar, as further raids are expected in the near future.

