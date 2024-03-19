Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister today, March 19, after his party was denied tickets by the NDA in Bihar. Speaking about his resignation as a Union Minister, RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras said that injustice was done to his party in the NDA list of 40 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. "Injustice has been done with us and our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister," he said. RLJP Chief Pashupati Paras Expresses Disappointment on BJP Pre-poll Pact with Nephew Chirag.

RLJP President Resigns As Union Minister

RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister. pic.twitter.com/UyoHaLHrl8 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Injustice Has Been Done With Us

#WATCH | RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras says, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of… pic.twitter.com/XAeMoDpjdV — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

