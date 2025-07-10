A horrifying accident took place at Patna’s Didarganj Toll Plaza on July 3, when a speeding Scorpio (BR01HY 9270) suddenly swerved into the wrong lane and crushed a security guard. The victim, Vinod Kumar, was pushing a stalled vehicle in lane 7 when the SUV, coming from lane 8, rammed into him. He sustained serious injuries, including a fractured leg, and was rushed to the hospital. The chilling incident was caught on CCTV and has since surfaced online. The Scorpio has been seized, and the driver, a resident of Nalanda, was released on bail. Toll plaza staff are now gripped with fear and have raised demands for stricter safety protocols to prevent such reckless accidents in the future. Chennai Accident Caught on Camera: Woman Crushed to Death After Losing Balance As Van Veers Too Close to Her Scooter Near Vepery; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Scorpio Rams Security Guard at Didarganj Toll Plaza

Bihar: A Scorpio ran over a security guard; the guard was admitted to the hospital. The incident took place near a toll plaza in Didarganj, Patna. The guard's leg bone was completely damaged.#Bihar #Patna #DeedarganjTollPlaza #Viral #ViralVideo #MatrizeNews pic.twitter.com/No7JCyul6E — Matrize News Communications Pvt. Ltd (@Matrize_NC) July 10, 2025

