Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam felt dizzy and fell inside the upper house of Parliament on Friday, June 28, while protesting the NEET paper leak issue. Netam was taken to RML Hospital, and her condition is said to be stable, according to the news agency ANI. NEET 2024 Paper Leak Allegation: Government Committed to Fair Investigation, Assures President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Phulo Devi Netam Faints in Rajya Sabha

Phulodevi Netam Faints in Rajya Sabha

#WATCH | Congress party's Rajya Sabha MP Phulo Devi Netam being taken away in an ambulance from Parliament after she felt dizzy and fell. She was protesting in the Well of of the House over NEET issue when the incident happened. She is being taken to RML hospital. pic.twitter.com/ljyXgCfuMA — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)