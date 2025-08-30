Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day official visit to Japan, rode a bullet train to Sendai on Saturday, August 30, alongside his Japanese counterpart, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Sharing photos from their journey on X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Ishiba wrote, “With Prime Minister Modi to Sendai. Continuing from last night, I will be with you in the car." The two leaders were seen engaged in discussions during the ride and also observed the state-of-the-art ALFA-X train. Both leaders were briefed about the bullet train by the chairman of East Japan Railway Company, 'JR East’. India and Japan signed key agreements during PM Modi's visit. He also attended the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo. PM Narendra Modi Calls Japan Visit ‘Productive’, Highlights Key Gains in Strengthening India-Japan Strategic Ties.

PM Narendra Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride With Japanese Counterpart

Reached Sendai. Travelled with PM Ishiba to this city on the Shinkansen.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/qBc4bU1Pdt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

