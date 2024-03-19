Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, March 19, addressed a rally in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got emotional while remembering former State BJP president late KN Lakshmanan. PM Modi recalled KN Lakshmanan's contribution towards the expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. He also said that Tamil Nadu has decided that every single vote on April 19 will be given to the BJP-NDA alliance. PM Narendra Modi Has Paid Little Attention to Tamil Nadu: Congress.

PM Modi Gets Emotional in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional as he remembers Former State BJP president late K.N. Lakshmanan & his contribution towards the expansion of BJP in the state. pic.twitter.com/7ZN4m3MbQx — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)