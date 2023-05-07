Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited poll-bound Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly elections. During his visit, PM Narendra Modi also visited Shivamogga where he met and interacted with the members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Last week, the Indian government evacuated dozens of members of the Hakki Pikki tribe of Karnataka from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri. Sudan Unrest: Siddaramaiah Urges Centre, Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai To Ensure Safe Return of 31 People Belonging to Hakki Pikki Tribe Stranded in Violence-Hit Country.

PM Modi interacts With Members of the Hakki Pikki Tribe

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, in Shivamogga earlier today#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/SW8EOuLFTT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

