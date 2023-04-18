Amid the ongoing unrest in Sudan, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday took to social media and urged the Central government, MEA, and Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to ensure the safe return of 31 people from Karnataka. The Congress leader demanded immediate intervention and asked the officials and government authorities to ensure the safe return of 31 people from Karnataka who have been stranded in Sudan. As per reports, 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe are stranded in Sudan, which is troubled by civil war. Sudan Unrest: Death Toll Soars to 185 As Clashes Between Army's Rival Factions Intensify on Third Day in Parts of Khartoum.

Siddaramaiah Demands Safe Return of 31 People From Karnataka in Sudan

Congress leader Siddaramaiah urges the Central govt, MEA and Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai to immediately intervene & ensure the safe return of 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, stranded in Sudan, which is troubled by civil war. pic.twitter.com/fcs8gmVlom — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Hakki Pikkis in Sudan Are Left Stranded Without Food

Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.@BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 18, 2023

