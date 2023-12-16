Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Haitham bin Tarik, the Sultan and Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman on Saturday, December 16 in Delhi. The two will hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in the national capital, as Haitham bin Tarik begins his three-day visit to India today. PM Modi will also host a luncheon in Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik's honour. Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's First State Visit to India on December 16, PM Narendra Modi to Hosts Luncheon Amid Bilateral Discussions.

PM Narendra Modi Meets Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman at Hyderabad house in Delhi pic.twitter.com/FziyPdanbA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman arrive at Hyderabad House in Delhi to hold bilateral talks PM Modi will also host a luncheon in Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik's honour. pic.twitter.com/QWeN566pu5 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

