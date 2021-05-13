The government has paid seven installments to these farmers since the scheme initiated in December 2018.

PM Modi will release the 8th instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 14th May at 11 AM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of more than Rs. 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 cr beneficiary farmer families: PMO pic.twitter.com/9uBDAF0UYO — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)