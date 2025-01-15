In a significant move towards enhancing education in Gujarat, the Prerna School, part of the 'Prerana' initiative aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will be inaugurated in Vadnagar, the town where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his early education. The school, built at an estimated cost of INR 72 crores, aims to provide a unique blend of traditional Indian knowledge and modern technology through experiential learning. Located at a place of immense historical significance, the Prerna School will serve as a hub for educational excellence, integrating ancient wisdom with contemporary learning tools. The school is set to enrol 20 children, carefully selected from 10 districts, along with 10 guardian teachers, emphasizing inclusivity and regional representation. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Prime Minister's First School in Gujarat to Be Developed As Inspirational Center (Watch Video).

New Educational Initiative to Be Inaugurated in Vadnagar

Vadnagar, Gujarat: Prerna School, part of the 'Prerana' initiative based on the National Education Policy 2020, will be inaugurated at the location where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his primary education. The school, built at a cost of ₹72 crores, will offer… pic.twitter.com/RDxCrD1kZg — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)