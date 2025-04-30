Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed the Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census today, April 30. Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi said that they had said in the Parliament that they would make the Caste Census happen. "We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place." The Congress leader also said that they want a timeline to know by when the caste census will happen. "This is the first step. Telangana has become a model in Caste Census and it can become a blueprint," Gandhi added. Did Caste Census Ever Happen Before in India? As Modi Govt Takes Big Decision of Including Caste Enumeration in Next Census, Know When First and Last Time It Was Conducted.

Rahul Gandhi Supports Centre' Decision for Caste Census, Demands Timeline

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We had said in the Parliament that we will make Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50% cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just 4 cases. Don't… pic.twitter.com/BNBBYAQQ4W — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

