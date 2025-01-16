In a shocking incident at Pondicherry Technological University (PTU), four men allegedly attempted to rape a first-year student from Odisha after trespassing on the campus on January 11. According to the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, the men arrived on two motorcycles and attacked the victim’s boyfriend, chasing him away before attempting to assault the girl. The student managed to resist and screamed for help, causing the attackers to flee when they saw people approaching. Reportedly, the Kalapet police have registered a case under several sections of the BNS Act and are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has raised concerns, alleging that the students who sought treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College, being from Odisha, may have been intimidated into silence. Anna University Sexual Assault Case: National Commission for Women Forms Fact Finding Committee To Probe Matter.

Sexual Assault Attempt at PTU:

Another Sexual Assault Case Rocks #TamilNadu Puducherry Technological University in the Spotlight On January 11, four youths reportedly trespassed into Puducherry Technological University (PTU) and allegedly sexually assaulted a female student. Reports claim police only… pic.twitter.com/oAQjLShewl — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 16, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

