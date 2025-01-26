A viral video has showcased over 3,000 engineers lining up for a walk-in interview outside an IT company in Pune’s Magarpatta, showcasing the competitive nature of India’s job market. The recruitment drive aimed to fill just 100 junior developer positions, attracting hopeful candidates clutching resumes. The footage, shared widely on social media, shows a serpentine queue of job seekers eager for an opportunity in the IT sector. The overwhelming turnout highlights the demand for employment amid limited openings. While the job profiles remain unverified, the scene reflects the challenges faced by job seekers in the competitive IT industry. Mumbai: Massive Crowd of Job Seekers Erupt for Walk-In Interviews at Air India Airport Services (Watch Video).

How bad is the job market! 3000 people lined up outside an IT company in Hinjewadi, Pune for a walk-in drive to hire a junior developer. pic.twitter.com/A3MzHYj41r — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 25, 2024

