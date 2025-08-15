A man riding scooty got severely injured after heavy iron load fell on him in the Bhosari area of Pune's Pimpari-Chinchwad on Thursday afternoon, August 12. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, it can be seen that after a loud thud on the flyover, several iron pieces fall from Bhosari flyover, severely injuring the rider. A tempo was going through the flyover above Chhava Chowk and collided with the walls of the flyover. As a repercussion of the collision, heavy iron material fell from the flyover from a height of over 15–20 feet onto the head of the two-wheeler rider. The man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Pune Road Accident: 7 Devotees Killed, Several Injured After Pick-Up Truck Going to Kundeshwar Shiva Temple Falls Into 25–30 Feet Down Gorge in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia.

Man Riding Scooty Injured After Iron Load From Flyover Falls on Him in Pune's Bhosari

