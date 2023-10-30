A man was killed in a tragic accident when a bus ran him over on a flyover in Patiala, Punjab. The man was captured on camera riding his bike on the wrong side of the overpass and colliding with the bus. The incident took place close to a recently built Patiala bus stop. On Monday, October 30, the CCTV footage of the incident was posted on social media. The clip showed the man riding a bike on the empty flyover on the wrong side. As he approached the flyover's bend, the speeding bus struck him.

Man Riding on Wrong Side of Flyover Gets Crushed Under in Patiala

A major accident occurred at the newly constructed bus stand in #Patiala. A young man was going on the wrong side of the flyover & suddenly a roadway bus came from the front, resulting in the unfortunate death of young man. pic.twitter.com/ML7gA2UCYt — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 30, 2023

