Congress and BJP leaders traded barbs on Tuesday after a video showing Rahul Gandhi at a nightclub went viral on social media. The Congress on Tuesday said its senior leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi is in Nepal to attend the wedding of a journalist friend. The statement came soon after Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s information and technology department, put out a video on Twitter purportedly showing Gandhi at a nightclub.

Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate... pic.twitter.com/dW9t07YkzC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 3, 2022

