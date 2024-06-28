The Congress party has made a significant allegation against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming that Rahul Gandhi's microphone was switched off while he was raising the NEET paper leak issue. The incident reportedly occurred during a heated session in Parliament on Friday, June 28, when the opposition was demanding a discussion on the controversy. The Congress party shared a video of the incident on social media, asserting that this action was an attempt to silence Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. Speaker Om Birla promptly denied the allegation, stating that there are no buttons to turn off microphones. The Congress party's social media post criticised the government, accusing it of trying to suppress youth voices on serious issues like the NEET paper leak. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Congress Slams Modi Government After Portion of Roof Caves in at IGI Airport's Terminal 1, Says 'Corruption, Criminal Negligence Responsible for Shoddy Infrastructure'.

Congress Makes Big Allegations Against Om Birla

जहां एक ओर नरेंद्र मोदी NEET पर कुछ नहीं बोल रहे, उस वक्त विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी जी युवाओं की आवाज़ सदन में उठा रहे है. लेकिन... ऐसे गंभीर मुद्दे पर माइक बंद करने जैसी ओछी हरकत करके युवाओं की आवाज़ को दबाने की साजिश की जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/NhJnZZVM66 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)