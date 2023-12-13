Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at Sanga Baba Mandir in Jaipur on Wednesday, December 13. Sanganer native Bhajanlal Sharma was elected as Rajasthan's next chief minister by the Bharatiya Janta Party post its massive win in the state in the recently concluded Assembly Elections 2023. Meanwhile, Sharma is set to take oath as Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15, which also happens to be his birthday. Rajasthan CM-Designate Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple in Jaipur (Watch Video).

Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Sanga Baba Mandir in Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at Sanga Baba Mandir, in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/uAHjg2VhOl — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

