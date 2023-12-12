Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday, December 12, offered prayers at a temple in Jaipur. As per news agency ANI, the newly elected Rajasthan Chief Minister offered prayers at Jaipur's Moti Dungri Ganesh temple. A video of Bhajanlal Sharma offering prayers has also gone viral on social media. Earlier in the day, the BJP leader met Governor Kalraj Mishra to stake claim to form government in the state. Who Is Bhajanlal Sharma? All You Need to Know About the First-Time BJP MLA Set To Become New Rajasthan CM.

Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers in Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM designate Bhajanlal Sharma offers prayers at Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/cE05xpjADh — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

