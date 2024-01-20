As anticipation builds for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, a captivating glimpse inside the temple reveals meticulous preparations. Shared by All India Radio News on Instagram, the exclusive sneak peek showcases craftsmen adorning the temple with awe-inspiring precision. The ongoing decorations reflect India's profound cultural heritage, offering a testament to the intricate craftsmanship involved in bringing the Ram Temple to life. As workers diligently work on the interiors, the imagery sets the stage for the much-awaited consecration, highlighting the significance of this event. Ram Temple Consecration: World’s Largest Lock, 1,265 KG Laddoo Prasad Arrive in Ayodhya As Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Approaches (Watch Video).

Sneak Peek Into Ayodhya Ram Mandir

