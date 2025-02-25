Actor-turned-politician Ranjana Nachiyaar has resigned from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing her opposition to the three-language policy. Announcing her decision, she stated, "Three-language imposition is wrong." Nachiyaar's resignation has sparked discussions. Language policies have been a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, where opposition to Hindi imposition has been strong. She was seen as a key regional face for the party, and her exit could impact the BJP’s outreach in the state. NEP Row: 'Tamil Nadu Would Regress by 2000 Years if National Education Policy Implemented in State', Says CM MK Stalin.

Ranjana Nachiyaar Quits BJP Over Three-Language Policy

Tamil Nadu | Actor-turned-politician Ranjana Nachiyaar resigns from the BJP's primary membership. She says, "Three-language imposition is wrong." pic.twitter.com/62mtquUulW — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2025

