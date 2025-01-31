We often come across viral videos from events that are held in different countries. While some make us feel patriotic, some are just funny. The latest viral video that is doing the rounds on social media falls into the latter category. In the video, we see dignitaries at a Republic Day celebration in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, India, and they are seen holding a board with tri-colour balloons that are meant to be released in the air. However, as they release the balloons, a guest’s turban, or 'pagdi,' accidentally gets caught on one of them and flies away along with the balloons. Watch the video below. Video of Three Little Boys Hanging by Noose for School Function Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens in Massive Shock.

Guest’s Turban Flies Away With Balloons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Official 💖🥰 (@sonalbabysoniya)

