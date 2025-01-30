A video of three little boys hanging by nooses during a school function is going viral online. The viral clip shows the three boys on a stage, hanging by nooses that are attached to a log of wood. The children are dressed in prisoner costumes, and their heads are covered with black cloths. While this appears to be part of a play for a school function, it has left netizens in shock over how these children’s lives have been put in danger. The origin of this video is not known, but it started circulating on social media around Republic Day 2025. Watch the video below. Ratlam: 3 Children Mercilessly Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogan, MP Police Register FIR as Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Three Little Boys Hanging by Noose for School Function

प्रोग्राम के लिए किसी की जिंदगी को यूं खतरे में डालना गलत है। सोशलमीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल है। कबकी और कहाँ की घटना इसकी जाँच कर इसका संज्ञान लिया जाना आवश्यक है। pic.twitter.com/ylTbrxq04s — अश्विनी सोनी اشونی سونی (@Ramraajya) January 28, 2025

Boys Hang by Noose for School Programme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daddy (@shutup_daddy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)