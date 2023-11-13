India's retail inflation rate fell to 4.87 percent in October, according to data released by government of India. In September, retail inflation had eased to 5.02 per cent with a sharp moderation in food prices, especially of vegetables, and the impact of the LPG price cut. The previous low inflation was recorded at 4.87 per cent in June. Retail Inflation Falls to 11-Month Low of 5.88% in November 2022 Due to Softening Prices of Food Items.

India’s Retail Inflation Drops

Retail Inflation drops to 4.87% in October as compared to 5.2% in September, as per Government of India — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

