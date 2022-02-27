A 17-year-old girl from Haryana who had gone to study in Ukraine refused to leave Kiev to look after three children of her house owner after he joined the war. "She doesn't want to leave them during such times," a friend of the family wrote on Facebook. Her courage amazes me," she remarked.

