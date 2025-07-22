A video going viral on social media shows Uttar Pradesh's BJP MLA Rajeev Gumber (Rajiv Gumber) taking matters into his own hands after officials of the power department cited a cash crunch for not being able to remove two electric poles that had come up in the middle of a road. Rajeev Gumber, who is an MLA from Saharanpur, took everyone by surprise during a meeting with officials. In the video, an angry Rajeev Gumber is seen taking out INR 50,000 cash from his pocket and asking officials to remove the electricity poles. "If money is needed for public welfare, I will pay. Now get the work done," Rajeev Gumber is heard telling officials. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It is reported that officials cited a lack of budget for inaction when Gumber raised the issue of two electric poles standing in the middle of a road in Raiwala Bazaar. After hearing the officials, Rajeev Gumber removed cash from his pocket and offered it to them. Uttar Pradesh: Probe Ordered Into Allegations of Saharanpur ADM Santosh Bahadur Singh Misbehaving With SP MP Iqra Hasan.

BJP MLA Rajeev Gumber Gives Cash to Officials to Remove Electric Poles

During meeting with power department in UP's Saharanpur, a visibly angry BJP MLA Rajeev Gumber could be seen waving a wad of notes amounting ₹50k to officials of the electricity department. He was agitated over two electricity poles in the middle of a road triggering traffic… pic.twitter.com/m9lTP7TbLc — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

