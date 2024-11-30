In a dramatic turn of events in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, Samajwadi Party District President Shivcharan Kashyap was seen being chased by police officers. The incident unfolded when a Samajwadi Party delegation, en route to Sambhal, was detained by authorities. Kashyap, visibly agitated, attempted to escape the situation as law enforcement personnel pursued him. Sambhal Mosque Row: ASI Accuses Jama Masjid Committee of Hindering Inspections and Preservation Efforts

Samajwadi Party Leader Shivcharan Kashyap Chased by Police in Bareilly

In UP's Bareilly, Samajwadi party district president Shivcharan Kashyap could be seen being chased by policemen after a SP delegation on its way to Sambhal was detained. pic.twitter.com/u1gHof3PvC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)