Tension gripped Agra’s Shahi Jama Masjid on Friday after a polythene bag containing meat and a severed animal head was found just before the Friday prayers. The discovery sparked outrage among locals, who gathered in large numbers, suspecting it was a deliberate attempt to disturb communal peace. Police swiftly responded and brought the situation under control. Agra Police identified the accused as a man named Nazaruddin, who is currently in custody. DCP (City) Sonam Kumar confirmed the arrest and said investigations are underway to determine his motive. Authorities are urging the public to stay calm and avoid spreading rumors. Further updates are awaited as police continue to question the accused and explore if the act was intended to incite tension. Temple Meat Controversy in Hyderabad: Stray Cat Carries ‘Mutton’ Inside Sankata Vimochana Hanuman Temple in Tappachabutra, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

