Schools in Mumbai for classes 1-12th have reopened from Monday.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday had issued school reopening guidelines. As per the guidelines, attendance is not mandatory for anybody. Students going to schools need to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Notably, students attending the school need to have a consent letter from their parents. Schools in the maximum city were closed earlier this month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Visuals From Andhra Education Society in Wadala:

Schools reopen for classes 1-12th in Mumbai. Visuals from Andhra Education Society in Wadala. "It feels good to be back. All of us should maintain social distancing, and wear masks," a student says pic.twitter.com/tcU4faBEDB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

