Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged by the British for their role in the Lahore conspiracy case. The nation is reverently remembering the sacrifice of these 'true sons of Ma Bharti', Modi said, paying tribute to the trio on 'Shaheed Diwas 2024’. Other political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah also took to X and remembered the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on Martyrs’ Day. Every year, Shaheed Diwas, or Martyrs’ Day, is observed in India on March 23 in remembrance of the three brave martyrs of the nation. Shaheed Diwas 2024 Date in India: Know History and Significance of the Day That Commemorates Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Shaheed Diwas 2024

राष्ट्र आज मां भारती के सच्चे सपूत वीर भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु की शहादत को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण कर रहा है। शहीद दिवस पर देशभर के अपने परिवारजनों की ओर से उन्हें नमन और वंदन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/muz6dWZWel — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2024

"लिख रहा हूँ मैं अंजाम जिसका, कल आगाज़ आएगा मेरे लहू का हर एक कतरा इंकलाब लाएगा..." मातृभूमि के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले हमारे महान क्रान्तिकारियों — शहीद-ए-आज़म भगत सिंह, राजगुरू, सुखदेव को हम विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र इन वीर सपूतों के त्याग… pic.twitter.com/yHUpqcw2Uj — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 23, 2024

माँ भारती के स्वाधीनता महायज्ञ में अपने प्राणों को आहूत करने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को शहीद दिवस पर कोटिश: वंदन। इन महान क्रांतिकारियों ने अपने शौर्य, पराक्रम व साहस से देश के करोड़ों युवाओं के मन में स्वाभिमान व क्रान्तिभाव का संचार किया। उनके बलिदान ने… pic.twitter.com/wPnzHyTaBh — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) March 23, 2024

भारत माता के वीर सपूतों भगत सिंह, राजगुरु और सुखदेव को शहीद दिवस पर सादर नमन और विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। अन्याय के खिलाफ़ बेखौफ लड़ने और देश की खातिर अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर देने का उनका जज़्बा हमें सदा प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/cZd4Se32va — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2024

