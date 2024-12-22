In a developing situation in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a Shivlinga located in the middle of a graveyard in a minority-dominated area has become a point of contention between two communities. Hindu families living in the locality have expressed concerns over the safety of the Shivlinga, citing multiple past attempts to vandalise it. The Shivlinga, which holds religious significance for the Hindu community, is situated in a graveyard that predominantly serves a minority population. Hindu families have been urging the authorities to protect the Shivlinga by constructing a temple around it. They claim that the Shivlinga has faced threats in the past, and the growing concerns have led to demands for its preservation in the form of a temple to ensure its safety. Gwalior: Women Seal Shivalinga with Bricks and Cement Amidst Sawan Month; The Reason Will Shock You!

Tension Rises in Jaunpur as Hindu Families Demand Temple for Protection

In UP's Jaunpur, a shivlinga in the middle of a graveyard in a minority dominated area has become bone of contention between two communities. Hindu families in the area claim attempts have been made in past to vandalize the Shivlinga and want it to be protected by building a… pic.twitter.com/vNrB8gpMfx — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 22, 2024

