Recently, the Andhra Pradesh High Court allowed a plea of a B.Tech student whose result of 3rd Semester was withheld and subsequently was not allowed to attend classes of further semesters on account of low attendance due to two spells of sickness. The high court ordered the GMR Institute of Technology (Respondent 4), to publish the result of the petitioner and allow him to continue attending classes of the 4th Semester. "The Regulation 9 (b) would indicate that even on medical grounds, lack of attendance can only be condoned to an extent of 10 % and not more than that. Therefore, this Court is required to examine whether such Regulation would stand to the test of Article 14 of the Constitution of India. It is a matter of common knowledge that sickness is beyond the human control." the high court said. The petitioner told the court that not only was the result not declared but he was also not permitted to attend the classes for the 4th Semester. Christianity Has No Caste, Dalit Converts Cannot Invoke SC and ST Act, Says Andhra Pradesh High Court; Quashes Proceedings Against Group of People for Using Casteist Language.

Andhra Pradesh HC Directs GMR Institute of Technology To Publish Result

