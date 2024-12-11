Renowned spiritual leader Siyaram Baba, also known as Maa Narmada Putra, passed away in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, December 11. Suffering a prolonged illness, Siyaram Baba breathed his last at 6:10 am today. Baba, who was believed to be over 100 years old, was a devoted follower of Maa Narmada and Lord Ram. Siyaram Baba was widely respected for his deep spirituality and connection to the Narmada River. His death has left a void in the hearts of his followers, many of whom consider him a guiding figure. The last rites of Siyaram Baba will be held today at 4 pm on the banks of Maa Narmada at Teli Bhatyan Narmada, a location that was dear to him throughout his life. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will attend the funeral of Siyaram Baba. SM Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Former Karnataka CM's Demise, Hails Him as 'Remarkable Leader'.

Siyaram Baba Dies

Siyaram Baba Dead

प्रभु श्रीराम के अनन्य भक्त, निमाड़ की धर्म ध्वजा और आध्यात्मिक अनुभूति के प्रेरणापुंज संत श्री सियाराम बाबा जी के देवलोकगमन की दुखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई! मोक्षदा एकादशी को दिव्य ज्योति में विलीन हुई यह दिव्यात्मा प्रभु के मोक्ष-धाम में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्थान पर विराजित होगी! परमपिता… pic.twitter.com/kW4dNfQjgo — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) December 11, 2024

Jitu Patwari Pays Tributes

Siyaram Baba Death

परमहंस सद्गुरसंत, हनुमान भक्त सियाराम बाबा का आज मोक्षदा एकादशी पर देवलोकगमन हो गया। श्रद्धेय बाबा जी ने जीवन पर्यंत रामायण का पाठ करते हुए समाज को धर्म, भक्ति और सदाचार का संदेश दिया, उनका सम्पूर्ण जीवन मानवता, धर्म और नर्मदा मैया की सेवा में समर्पित रहा, बाबा जी का निधन देश व… pic.twitter.com/n4CjQDxlll — हितानंद Hitanand (@HitanandSharma) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)